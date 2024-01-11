Ice On Road A Factor In Major Injury Crash

Icy conditions early Thursday morning were a factor in a two-vehicle accident in the South County. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred on Highway 49…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says that was a Ford pickup driven by 26-year-old Trey Hoffman from Lake of the Pines. He says the pickup overturned into the southbound lane, where is was struck by the driver of a Honda Odyssey, identified as 45-year-old Sandra Troope, who’s from the Grass Valley area…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says other motorists also had traction challenges on various roads and highways, but there were no additional major collisions reported.