Idaho Maryland Mine Comment Period Extended

There’s even more time for residents to provide input on the controversial Idaho-Maryland Mine Project. Nevada County’s Community Development Agency Senior Planner, Matt Kelley, says the public comment period has been extended for about another month, or until April fourth, for the Draft Environmental Impact Report…

That now makes for a total public comment period of 91 days. Kelley says the special County Planning Commission meeting on the proposal has also been pushed back from February 23rd to March 24th…

Kelley estimates a few hundred comments have already been received in the first month. And he describes support or opposition as “mixed”. He also says the consultant the county hired found numerous significant impacts on air and water quality, along with biological resources, among other things that need to be reduced to an acceptable level. Idaho-Maryland would involve underground mining within an approximate 25-hundred-85 acre mineral rights boundary owned by Rise Grass Valley. And they seem satisfied with the report.