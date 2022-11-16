Idaho Maryland Mine Economic Impact Rept Released

The potential economic and fiscal impacts of reopening the Idaho Maryland Mine have been released by a consulting firm commissioned by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission. It says full operation of the proposed project could result in a yearly output of 202-million dollars, including 61-million in community impact spending by Rise Grass Valley. And County Senior Management Analyst, Georgette Aronow, says it could also result in approximately 881-thousand dollars in annual tax revenue…

Aronow says that’s because it’s not known at this time how much gold reserves will be found. 312 jobs could be created, including 213 local hires. Meanwhile, the report also says that impacts on property values would be minimal…

Aronow says real estate firms were also surveyed about the project. Environmental impacts on property values are not part of the report. Costs to the county from the mine that are not mitigated with Rise Grass Valley are primarily associated with law enforcement and emergency services, which expect increases in costs related to heightened traffic and associated vehicle accidents. A webinar presentation has been scheduled for December 15th at 6pm, followed by questions and answers.