Idaho Maryland Opponents Gearing Up For Hearing

Opposition has been gearing up, ahead of the Nevada County Planning Commission’s Thursday hearing on the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project. Residents, businesses, and community organizations have organized a so-called “Week of Action”. That included setting up tables, this past weekend, with petitions and signs. Michael Shea, a volunteer with “Mine Watch”, admits up front that there are no adequate mitigation measures that would convince him to support the proposal. Among his concerns are what he describes as the massive piles of waste rock…

And while Rise Gold Corp touts over 300 jobs being created, Shea says that could hurt the quality of life for him…

Shea also says there really isn’t the market for gold that justifies reopening the mine. It’s not known if the Planning Commission will make a decision after the hearing, which begins at 9:30am at the Board of Supervisors chambers. But the public comment period was recently extended through April fourth. The county’s independent economic study has also not been completed yet.