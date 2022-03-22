< Back to All News

Idaho Maryland Opponents Gearing Up For Hearing

Posted: Mar. 21, 2022 5:06 PM PDT

Opposition has been gearing up, ahead of the Nevada County Planning Commission’s Thursday hearing on the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project. Residents, businesses, and community organizations have organized a so-called “Week of Action”. That included setting up tables, this past weekend, with petitions and signs. Michael Shea, a volunteer with “Mine Watch”, admits up front that there are no adequate mitigation measures that would convince him to support the proposal. Among his concerns are what he describes as the massive piles of waste rock…

click to listen to Michael Shea

And while Rise Gold Corp touts over 300 jobs being created, Shea says that could hurt the quality of life for him…

click to listen to Michael Shea

Shea also says there really isn’t the market for gold that justifies reopening the mine. It’s not known if the Planning Commission will make a decision after the hearing, which begins at 9:30am at the Board of Supervisors chambers. But the public comment period was recently extended through April fourth. The county’s independent economic study has also not been completed yet.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha