Idaho Maryland Mine Petition Presented To Supes

A recent survey from Rise Gold Corporation showing major support for their Idaho Maryland Mine proposal has prompted a strong response from opponents. The company says 59-percent are in favor of the project, with only 34-percent opposed. Meanwhile, during the Board of Supervisors public comment period on Tuesday, the group Mine Watch presented a petition containing over 55-hundred signatures that they say showcases the community’s desire for the proposal to be rejected. Coalition member Christy Hubbard says the Rise Gold survey is misleading. She says it was in reference to comments about the draft environmental impact report…

Hubbard says around 500 of the 16-hundred tallies of support were duplicated. Meanwhile, she says Mine Watch will continue to hammer away against the project. She says their top concern is the impact on water quality. Also mine waste disposal possibly polluting water and air, as well as green house gas emissions…

There’s no word yet on when the final environmental impact report will be completed.