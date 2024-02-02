Idaho Maryland Still Rejected By Co Staff

As Nevada County Supervisors get ready to make a final determination on re-opening the Idaho Maryland Mine, later this month, the Planning Department has released another staff report. But Planning Director Brian Foss says it’s essentially the same information that was presented to the County Planning Commission, when the Commission rejected the project in May of last year…

Foss says the Commission agreed with staff that even if air quality, as well as traffic and noise, were mitigated, the project should still not move forward. And it conflicts with the county’s general land use plan…

The staff report went on to say that the project is detrimental to the public interest, health, safety, convenience, or welfare of the county. The Board of Supervisors recently rejected Rise Gold’s vested mining rights petition, which had delayed the Board being able to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendation. The final hearing begins at 9am on Thursday, February 15th, in the Rood Center. And Foss says to encourage public participation and attendance, the Board will extend their meeting into the evening, ending at approximately 7pm.