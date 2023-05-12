Planning Commission Rejects Idaho Maryland Mine

By a unanimous vote, the Nevada County Planning Commission has rejected the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal. They recommended that the Board of Supervisors not certify the Final Environmental Impact Report. Commissioner Terry McAteer was the most vocal opponent. He also cited a legal ruling against a mining project in the 1880’s before making the motion…

click to listen to Terry McAteer

The decision follows around nine hours of public comment, mostly negative, during a hearing that lasted two days. Before voting Commissioner Mike Mastrodonato commented that this area has had a history of nimbyism. But he said in this case he felt a lot of people came well-prepared with constructive information. He agreed with other members, as well as county staff, that the proposal had too many inconsistencies with quality of life goals of the General Land Use Plan…

click to listen to Mike Mastrodonato

Mastrodonato was also interrupted, at one point, by a mild earthquake that was felt in the Rood Center. Commissioner Laura Duncan was also concerned about the imprint the project would leave on the county…

click to listen to Laura Duncan

It’s not known yet when the Board of Supervisors will hold their hearing and make a final decision.