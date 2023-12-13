Idaho Maryland Mine Vested Rights Hearing Begins

Another marathon public hearing begins this (Wed.) morning regarding the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal. In May, the Nevada County Planning Commission recommended that the Board of Supervisors reject a use permit, after a two-day hearing. County staff had also mentioned that the project had too many inconsistencies with the quality of life goals of the General Land Use Plan. But County Counsel Kit Elliott says a Board proceeding on the use permit was postponed, when Rise Gold filed a petition, in August, that claimed they still had a vested right to mine, even though there’d been no such operations since the 1950’s…

The Commission took over nine hours of public comment. And, like that proceeding, Elliott says it’ll be, again, limited to three minutes per person…

But, also like the Commission’s proceeding, two days have also been set aside for the hearing, which begins in the Board of Supervisors chambers at nine this (Wed.) morning. Elliott says if the Board grants vested rights a use permit won’t need to be considered. But if they reject the petition, a permit proceeding would be scheduled for sometime early next year.