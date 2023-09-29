< Back to All News

Idaho Maryland Vested Rights Hearing Postponed

Posted: Sep. 28, 2023 5:31 PM PDT

The vested rights hearing, before Nevada County Supervisors, regarding the proposal to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine, has been postponed. County Counsel Kit Elliott says it was originally scheduled for October 27th. Instead, it’s been pushed back to December 13th…

click to listen to Kit Elliott

Elliott says over two-thousand pages were submitted with the petition, which far exceeds most other known petitions. She says the issues are unique and complex and staff wants to make sure that all history is verified and the legal analysis is complete before preparing a presentation to the Board. Supervisors had originally planned to consider the appeal of the Planning Commission’s rejection of the conditional use permit next week, when the filing of the petition suspended the proceeding…

click to listen to Kit Elliott

Elliott says a vested right is a right to continue activity that existed before a zoning restriction became effective. Such a finding for Rise Grass Valley would mean that they have a legal right to mine on the Brunswick Industrial Site without getting an operating permit.

