ID Fraud Results In Auditor-Controller Payment

Posted: Jun. 12, 2023 5:42 PM PDT

Nevada County Auditor-Controller’s Office has detected an identity fraud incident. And a news release from the department says cybercriminals were able to successfully request a 46-thousand dollar payment, by impersonating a county vendor. The department says no county IT systems or services were accessed, breached, or compromised. The department says they’ve taken immediate steps to ensure additional independent verification processes are in place. That includes directly contacting vendors by phone when any vendor information changes are requested. The county is working closely with law enforcement to investigate the incident. The department says identity fraud and phishing emails have become increasingly frequent and sophisticated nationwide, with nearly half-a-million fraud attempts and over one-point-seven billion dollars in total losses reported so far this year.

