< Back to All News

ID Of Body Found In Northern Queen Inn Released

Posted: Feb. 21, 2018 2:57 PM PST

The identity of the woman whose body was found in a room at the Northern Queen Inn earlier this week has been released. But Nevada City Police Lieutenant Chad Ellis says an autopsy of 59-year-old Keaven Van Lom did not reveal anything conclusive…

click to listen to Lt Ellis

Ellis did say that police are not treating the death as a criminal investigation at this point. He says Van Lom was considered to be a transient at the time of her death…

click to listen to Lt Ellis

Ellis says Van Lom also had ties to Incline Village in the last couple of years and also had been cited for DUI, in late January, by the Highway Patrol.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha