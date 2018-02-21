ID Of Body Found In Northern Queen Inn Released

The identity of the woman whose body was found in a room at the Northern Queen Inn earlier this week has been released. But Nevada City Police Lieutenant Chad Ellis says an autopsy of 59-year-old Keaven Van Lom did not reveal anything conclusive…

Ellis did say that police are not treating the death as a criminal investigation at this point. He says Van Lom was considered to be a transient at the time of her death…

Ellis says Van Lom also had ties to Incline Village in the last couple of years and also had been cited for DUI, in late January, by the Highway Patrol.