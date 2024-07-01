< Back to All News

Identity Released Of Body Found In Wolf Creek

Posted: Jul. 1, 2024 12:18 PM PDT

The identity of the body found in Wolf Creek last week has been released. 46-year-old Daniel Kipperman of Grass Valley was found in water behind the Pine Creek Shopping Center. An autopsy was recently completed. And Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore confirms that there was no foul play involved, including no obvious signs of trauma to the body. But it was still inconclusive about what exactly happened…

And Blakemore says it often takes a long time to receive a toxicology report. He says a number of biological samples go through testings for different substances, including drugs and alcohol. And that process can take a few weeks to a few months…

Blakemore says drowning has not been ruled out. Police say there was no easy access to the water where Kipperman was found and it was possible the body had drifted down from its original location. Also, the body was believed to have been in the water for approximately 36 to 48 hours.

