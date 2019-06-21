Idling Vehicles Sparks Smog Concerns

With the summer heat, more and more people are sitting inside their idling vehicles with the air conditioner on. And that’s a practice that contributes to the already poor air quality, this time of year, according to Environmental Team members of the Indivisible Women of Nevada County. One member, Jodi Selene, says she was on her way to buy groceries at the Briar Patch Food Co-op when she passed six idling vehicles in the parking lot…

click to listen to Jodi Selene

Selene says she sees people eating lunch, talking and texting on cell phones, and bouncing babies on their laps…

click to listen to Jodi Selene

Selene says it’s estimated that idling in a parked car burns more than 300 million gallons of fuel every year in California. She says that emits more than three-million tons of carbon dioxide into the air. The information comes from “idle free californnia dot-org”.