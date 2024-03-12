IFM Also Launches Donation Match Campaign

In addition to Hospitality House, there’s also a donation matching campaign going on this month for Interfaith Food Ministry. Marketing and Communications Manager, Victoria Lindsay, talked about it during their monthly appearance on KNCO: Insight. The campaign has been launched in anticipation of Easter, seeking to provide vital assitance to families struggling to make ends meet…

Last year alone, IFM served 11-thousand unique individuals who had a combined total of 97-thousand visits. Lindsay said that included some additional surges at the end of the month…

That was the largest-ever increase. Lindsay said every dollar donated during the March Matching Campaign will be matched, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution. The donations also support local vendors and farmers, while ensuring that nutritious groceries reach those in need. Lindsay said IFM’s purchasing power maximizes the value of each dollar donated, stretching resources to serve more individuals and families. Donations can be made at the organization’s website, by mail, or in person, at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.