< Back to All News

IFM Also Launches Donation Match Campaign

Posted: Mar. 12, 2024 12:16 PM PDT

In addition to Hospitality House, there’s also a donation matching campaign going on this month for Interfaith Food Ministry. Marketing and Communications Manager, Victoria Lindsay, talked about it during their monthly appearance on KNCO: Insight. The campaign has been launched in anticipation of Easter, seeking to provide vital assitance to families struggling to make ends meet…

click to listen to Victoria Lindsay

Last year alone, IFM served 11-thousand unique individuals who had a combined total of 97-thousand visits. Lindsay said that included some additional surges at the end of the month…

click to listen to Victoria Lindsay

That was the largest-ever increase. Lindsay said every dollar donated during the March Matching Campaign will be matched, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution. The donations also support local vendors and farmers, while ensuring that nutritious groceries reach those in need. Lindsay said IFM’s purchasing power maximizes the value of each dollar donated, stretching resources to serve more individuals and families. Donations can be made at the organization’s website, by mail, or in person, at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha