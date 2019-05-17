IFM Bon Voyage To Hunger Is This Weekend

Interfaith Food Ministry is holding a major fundraiser tomorrow (Sat.) night. Lindy Beaty, with IFM, says it’s called “Bon Voyage to Hunger”. It’s happening at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building where, she says, you can enjoy the cruising experience on dry land…

Other activities include a corn hole tournament, wine tasting, and silent and dessert auctions. Beaty also points out that it’s not the same people over and over who access the IFM food bank…

Tickets are 35 dollars, with proceeds supporting the IFM theme “Feeding Families, Fueling Hope”. Beaty also says tickets will not be available at the door. You can check their web site. The event is from five to nine tomorrow evening at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on South Auburn Street.