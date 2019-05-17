< Back to All News

IFM Bon Voyage To Hunger Is This Weekend

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:27 AM PDT

Interfaith Food Ministry is holding a major fundraiser tomorrow (Sat.) night. Lindy Beaty, with IFM, says it’s called “Bon Voyage to Hunger”. It’s happening at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building where, she says, you can enjoy the cruising experience on dry land…

click to listen to Lindy Beaty

Other activities include a corn hole tournament, wine tasting, and silent and dessert auctions. Beaty also points out that it’s not the same people over and over who access the IFM food bank…

click to listen to Lindy Beaty

Tickets are 35 dollars, with proceeds supporting the IFM theme “Feeding Families, Fueling Hope”. Beaty also says tickets will not be available at the door. You can check their web site. The event is from five to nine tomorrow evening at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on South Auburn Street.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha