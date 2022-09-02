IFM Expands To Four Food Distributions A Week

With inflation pushing grocery price hikes to the highest in years, more Nevada County residents are showing up for Interfaith Food Ministry’s drive-through distributions. And that’s resulted in a 40-percent increase in demand. So, IFM Program Manager Venus Paxton says they’ve added Saturday distributions to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday…

Paxton says IFM’s food budget is also being stretched thin, despite what she describes as “awesome” buying power…

Paxton says the hope is that some families currently coming during the week will now choose Saturdays instead. They also know that some people can’t come during the week and will now be able to visit IFM on Saturdays. The drive-through times are 10am-1pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 10am to noon on Saturday. Familes needing free supplemental groceries are allowed to stop by once a week.