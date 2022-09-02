< Back to All News

IFM Expands To Four Food Distributions A Week

Posted: Sep. 2, 2022 12:27 PM PDT

With inflation pushing grocery price hikes to the highest in years, more Nevada County residents are showing up for Interfaith Food Ministry’s drive-through distributions. And that’s resulted in a 40-percent increase in demand. So, IFM Program Manager Venus Paxton says they’ve added Saturday distributions to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday…

click to listen to Venus Paxton

Paxton says IFM’s food budget is also being stretched thin, despite what she describes as “awesome” buying power…

click to listen to Venus Paxton

Paxton says the hope is that some families currently coming during the week will now choose Saturdays instead. They also know that some people can’t come during the week and will now be able to visit IFM on Saturdays. The drive-through times are 10am-1pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 10am to noon on Saturday. Familes needing free supplemental groceries are allowed to stop by once a week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha