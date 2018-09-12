< Back to All News

IFM Gearing Up For Inaugural Hunger Run

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:48 AM PDT

Hoping to establish another consistent revenue source, Interfaith Food Ministries is gearing up for their first annual “Hunger Run” next month. And Executive Director Kate LaFerriere says this is the first time that such an event will be held at the Nevada County Airport. She says officials have agreed to close the airport that day…

Proceeds support IFM’s Holiday Food Program. If you want to be assured of getting a t-shirt for participating, you need to register today (Tues.). But LaFerriere says registrations will continue to be accepted, including on the day of the event. She says there are two main competitive activities. One is a 5K Run, which starts on the airport runway…

LaFerriere says the second major activity is a 4K Walk, which also begins on the runway, and also includes what’s called an Information Scavenger Hunt, to help attract children 12 and under. There are also other activities, including a static display of planes by the Experimental Aircraft Association. The Inaugural “Hunger Run” is from 8am to 11am, on October 6th, at the Nevada County Airport. The Holiday Food Program provides groceries to an estimated 34-hundred low-income families.

