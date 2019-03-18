< Back to All News

Illegal Foie Gras Dinner Cancelled In Nevada City

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 6:33 PM PDT

A Nevada City butcher and sandwich shop cancelled what was described as an “underground foie gras dinner and wine pairing” scheduled for Saint Patrick’s Day. That was after a tip to authorities was received from the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA. PETA spokeswoman Amber Canavan says the Ham Stand had made its plans clear…

Canavan says officers immediately informed the store that such an event violates California’s foie gras ban. The event was cancelled, and officers visited the shop to verify the change in plans. There were no citations. Foie gras means “fat liver” and Canavan says it’s a cruel process to produce it…

The legislature passed the ban in California, in 2004, but it did not go into effect until 2012, after it was appealed to the U.S Supreme Court. California is currently the only state to make it illegal.

