Illegal Large Gathering Nets Positive COVID Tests

Officials at Nevada County Public Health are concerned that a number of county residents were potentially exposed to the coronavirus at a large gathering over the 4th of July weekend. The event took place in unincorporated areas of North San Juan. The news of the exposure spread via social media.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

The event was referred to as the Embodiment + Full Moon Convergence and also the Ecstatic Dance.

Analyst Taylor Wolfe says its unfortunate the event took place and test results of several people in attendance have come back positive.

Jill Blake, Nevada County Public Health Director, is currently conducting contact tracing, and says if you are contacted by her department to please answer or return the call.

Wolfe says the negative consquences of the event could contribute to the county moving backwards in regards to businesses.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

If someone was at this event, they will ideally remain in quarantine for 14 days after the gathering. If someone becomes symptomatic during those 14 days, they should remain in isolation for ten days following symptom onset and seventy-two hours without fever and improved symptoms.