Illegal Parking Increases Near South Yuba River

Posted: May. 31, 2018 5:53 PM PDT

Last year the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, alone, issued 134 parking citations at the South Yuba River. State Parks Department Chief Ranger Matt Green says as the summer recreation season heats up, illegal parking will be a growing concern, especially near Purdon and Edwards Crossings, where space is more limited….

The Sheriff’s Department says about 65-percent of vehicles cited are from outside the area. Green says each season local agencies try their best to reduce the problem. Federal, State, and Local first responder and public safety agencies have teamed up to form a Joint Task Force to provide an increased presence in the South Yuba River canyon, which is susceptible to wildfires…

River-goers are encouraged to carpool, rideshare, or take alternative transportation.

