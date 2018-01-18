< Back to All News

‘Image Nation’ Opens Today

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 8:08 AM PST

The world through the eyes of local veterans. A photography exhibit opens today at the Rood Center featuring the work of local vets. It’s called ‘Image Nation’, and professional photographer Michael Llewellyn, who was a veteran himself during the Vietnam era, got involved as a teacher…

Listen to Michael Llewellyn

The program started with a grant from the California Arts Council, but the artists will be able to help themselves by selling their photographs online. Nevada County native Jason Tedder is one of the artists. He took up photography as a hobby while in the Navy. His work is photos of bridges…

Listen to Jason Tedder

Tedder learned of the project after seeing a flier from Welcome Home Vets, which also participated in the project. ‘Image Nation’ debuts with an opening and reception at the Rood Center at 5pm. The exhibit featuring the work of eight local vets will be on display through March.

–gf

