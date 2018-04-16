< Back to All News

Immediate Future of Nevada City Bike Race in Doubt

The immediate future of the Nevada City Classic bicycle race is on shaky ground. A major sponsor has pulled out, leaving organizers scrambling to raise money on short notice. Nevada City mayor and bike shop owner Duane Strawser says the race isn’t until June, but the Nevada City Chamber, which puts on the race, needs to make a decision now…

The prize money is also good, which brings in the top competitors. Stawser says long-time sponsor Gold Country Cab got permission to start a ‘Go-Fund-Me’ page to try to make up for the lost income. Strawser says the Chamber is meeting tonight, and could decide to pull out…

If the race goes on as scheduled, it would be the 58th annual, one of the longest continuously running races in the country.

