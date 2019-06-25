Immigration Film and Talk Coming Wednesday

It’s a chance to participate in the discussion that is of high humanitarian priority in the news today. A film and ‘teach-in’ about caravans of Central American refugees coming to the United States is being held tomorrow at Peace Lutheran Church. Lorraine Reich is with the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County…

A film is called ‘Harvest of Empire’ will depict some of the violence these people are going through in their home countries and why they are migrating north. It does not show the separation of children and parents once they get to the Uniteds States, but Reich will discuss it. In a recent interview, President Trump said the separations and deporations pre-date his administration, and Reich says there is some truth to that…

You can also learn about ways you can help.The program is Wednesday at 2pm at Peace Lutheran Chuch in Grass Valley. It is free, but a small donation is suggested.

