Immunization Month Features State Law Changes

Posted: Aug. 6, 2019 7:57 AM PDT

August is National Immunization Month, and that is no accident since most kids are heading back to school. Nevada County is commemorating the month by offering a back to school immunization clinic next week, but also by just spreading awareness. Immunization Coordinator Laura Zieman says there are some changes in the law this year that just went into effect, regarding vaccinations…

That regulation is not required for seventh graders, and the multiple doses are given on separate occasions, not all at once. Zieman says kids do need to have several shots before they are allowed in public schools…

The clinic will be August 13, which is the day before school starts in most local districts, at the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

