Implementation Date New Area Code Released

You may not remember that the California Pubic Utilities Commission approved a new area code for Nevada County and 20 other regional counties, nearly a year ago. It was due to increasingly high demand for new phone numbers in the 530 area code. And now the implementation date has been announced. It’s January 31st of next year. But the Supervisor of the Commission’s numbers section, Lina Khoury, says the 837 area code will only apply to customers requesting new service or an additional line. And these customers will also be required to dial “1” plus the area code and phone number for all local calls, just like the 530 customers….

And, of course, protocols for emergency and service numbers won’t be changing either…

And Khoury says 837 customers should also remember to update websites, personal and business stationary, printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags.