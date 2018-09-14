In Concert Sierra Opens Season With Romantics

Sunday is In Concert Sierra’s first Orchestral Concert of the season. The theme is ‘the Romantics’. Conductor Ken Hardin says the featured piece is the overture from Mendelssohn’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, and there are also several other works from composers you may not recognize, that is until you hear the music…

Listen to Ken Hardin 1

Composers include Shubert, Borodin, and Rimsky-Korsakov. Hardin emphasizes that the musicians he’s conducting are really good…

Listen to Ken Hardin 2

The concert is Sunday at 2pm, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grass Valley.

–gf