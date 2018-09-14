< Back to All News

In Concert Sierra Opens Season With Romantics

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

Sunday is In Concert Sierra’s first Orchestral Concert of the season. The theme is ‘the Romantics’. Conductor Ken Hardin says the featured piece is the overture from Mendelssohn’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, and there are also several other works from composers you may not recognize, that is until you hear the music…

Listen to Ken Hardin 1

Composers include Shubert, Borodin, and Rimsky-Korsakov. Hardin emphasizes that the musicians he’s conducting are really good…

Listen to Ken Hardin 2

The concert is Sunday at 2pm, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grass Valley.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha