In Concert Sierra Revives From Pandemic

Posted: Apr. 20, 2022 12:11 AM PDT

Like a number of entertainment organizations, the pandemic has meant a struggle for In Concert Sierra in Grass Valley, which touts classical music to “rock your world”. And, in addition, to numerous programs and shows being paused, over the last couple of years, Executive Director Julie Hardin says it’s also had mental and emotional impacts…

click to listen to Julie Hardin

But Hardin says In Concert Sierra has still managed to get by, financially, even without COVID Relief funding from the county. However, Julie’s husband, and Artistic Director, Ken Hardin says pandemic challenges do continue to linger when trying to book performers…

click to listen to Ken Hardin

Vaccinations and masks are now optional for the audience. Meanwhile, the Hardin’s say the weekly Sunday concerts have returned. And the spring Student Showcase is also coming back.

