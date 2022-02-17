In-Person Homeless Count Returns This Year

After a three-year absence, so-called point-in-time, or in-person, homeless counts are resuming this year. Nevada County’s count is on February 24th. They were cancelled the last two years, due to pandemic concerns. And Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says progress has really been made toward providing an even more accurate numerical profile…

Dent says it’s vitally important that information about specific needs is collected, to effectively utilize federal funding. But the smaller the count the better…

The pandemic meant that events couldn’t be hosted to bring people to one location to conduct surveys. The county asks the public to contact their HOME team if they know someone who’s homeless. Dent says results of this year’s count won’t be available for a few months.