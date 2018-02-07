Peggy Levine Arts and Community Service Award

An evening of celebration for the arts in general and for a person who has helped bring the arts community to a new level in Grass Valley and Nevada City. Eliza Tudor, Executive Director of the Nevada County Arts Council, said it was a party for the recent designation of the Cultural District- and also to honor the legacy of a local artist and art lover who recently passed away.

President of the Arts Council, Jon Blinder, who presented the award to Baker said that Peggy Levine was one of a kind.

Blinder said the Council was looking for a way to honor a community member and naming an award after Peggy Levine was part of the solution.*

Blinder praised Baker for her work with the Center for the Arts, but also said there is more.

And Julie Baker, the former executive director for the Center for The Arts and now owner of Julie Baker Projects said being selected as the recipient is truly an honor. Baker recognizes that helping to create the vibrant artist community in Nevada County is not a solo proposition.

Baker says winning the award is an honor and she is proud to represent the arts and artists in Nevada County.

The Arts Council celebrated both the Grass Valley/Nevada City Cultural District and the Truckee Cultural District. Nevada County the only county to receive two of the prestigious designations from the Califormia Arts Council.