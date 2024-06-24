< Back to All News

Inaugural Pride Walk Draws Large Crowd

Posted: Jun. 24, 2024 6:25 AM PDT

The weather was warm and spirits were positive Sunday afternoon for the first ever Pride Walk in Nevada City. Organizer Freddie Fierstein came to Nevada City a little over a year ago from the Bay Area and was surprised when there was no official Pride Walk.

 

City Council member Lou Ceci was proud to be part of the inaugural event.

 

Mayor Daniela Fernandez shared that being a political leader and an activist has had its challenges, but she will continue to carry the torch for another four-year term.

 

A small crowd gathered at the Commercial Street parking lot for short comments and then grew as people joined the walk as it moved peacefully and joyously down Commercial Street for a party at Robinson Plaza.
Freddie also giving recognition for what Nevada City Pride has been branded.

 

 

