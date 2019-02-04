< Back to All News

Income Tax Season Is Underway

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 8:08 AM PST

By now, you should have received your W-2’s and other important documents, which means it’s time to start thinking about filing your 2018 income tax return. Internal Revenue Service spokesman David Tucker says there are some significant changes this time under the Trump administration’s tax plan…

Also, you used to be able to deduct all state and local income taxes. That has now been capped at ten-thousand dollars. Tucker encourages you to file electronically, and says that will make things easier in a lot of ways…

Tucker says even with the recent federal government shutdown, refund checks should start going out before the end of the month. The deadline to file your return without penalty this year is April 15.

