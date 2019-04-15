Income Taxes Due Today

Today is April 15, and most of us know what that means. It’s income tax day, and millions of people across the country are waiting until the last minute to file their returns…

Internal Revenue Service spokesman David Tucker says you have until midnight tonight if you file electronically. If you file a paper return, those returns must be postmarked today, which means you have to have them in the mail before 5pm. Also, if you file electronically, the changes in the tax code are built into the software, and the chances of a math error will be reduced greatly. Tucker says if you need more time, let the I-R-S know…

It does not, however, give you an extension to pay. You would stil face penalties on any money you owe. If you do file for an extension, you should guess how much you owe, and enclose a check for that amount.

