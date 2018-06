A little surprise brewing in Nevada City perhaps. With two seats on the City Council up for grabs, mayor Duane Strawser is the top vote-getter, but just three votes out of an even thousand, separate incumbent Evans Phelps from challenger Erin Minett. The other challenger, Pauli Halstad, only with 13 percent of the vote. In the treasurer’s race, incumbent David McKay with a 64 percent to 36 percent margin over Niel Locke.