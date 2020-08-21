Independence Trail Damaged By Jones Fire

The Jones Fire has also meant another major setback for users of one of Nevada County’s most popular trails. Acting Sierra District State Parks Superintendent Matt Green says the western portion of Independence Trail has been hit with significant damage, that includes to the Rush Creek Ramp and historic wooden flumes…

The Rush Creek Ramp has been closed for over three years, due to stability concerns, with the Bear Yuba Land Trust trying to raise repair money. The eastern portion, near South Yuba River State Park, was closed last fall, from similar issues…

Meanwhile, Green says it’s hoped that limited access will be available again this weekend at South Yuba River, Empire Mine, and Malakoff Diggins State Parks this weekend, although parking lots will likely not re-open. They’ve been closed, to allow state parks officials to help out with the Jones Fire.