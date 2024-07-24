< Back to All News

Independence Trail Ditch A Historic Landmark

Posted: Jul. 24, 2024 12:23 AM PDT

While the Independence Trail remains mostly closed, the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is delighted to announce that the Board of Supervisors has designated a portion of the Excelsior Ditch, which includes the trail, as the newest landmark. Commission member Chuck Scimeca says the 27-mile-long ditch was built between 1854 and 1859 by Chinese workers to bring high pressure water for hydraulic mining to the western county from the South Yuba River…

Scimeca says the Chinese population here also helped build the Narrow Gauge and Transcontinental railroads. And he says when hydraulic mining was outlawed, the ditch was still instrumental in agriculture water deliveries and helped develop the county in many ways. It was eventually abandoned in 1961. And then, in the 1970’s, John Olmsted converted part of it to be the Independence Trail…

The Independence Trail opened in 1983 but sustained major damage from the Jones Fire a few years ago. Fundraising efforts continue toward completely reopening it.

