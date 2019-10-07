< Back to All News

Independence Trail East Closed Due To Instability

Posted: Oct. 7, 2019 12:55 AM PDT

If you like to use the eastern Independence Trail near South Yuba River State Park, especially during the milder fall months, you’ll have to find another hiking option. The superintendent for the Sierra District of the State Parks Department, Matt Green, says they’re closing it indefinitely, due to increasing stability concerns…

click to listen to Matt Green

The two-mile trail, off Highway 49, is about six miles northwest of Nevada City. Green says it could take several months to as long as a year to make repairs…

click to listen to Matt Green

The Rush Creek Ramp on Independence Trail West has been closed for about three years, with efforts to raise repair money, through grants and fundraisers, still ongoing.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha