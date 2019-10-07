Independence Trail East Closed Due To Instability

If you like to use the eastern Independence Trail near South Yuba River State Park, especially during the milder fall months, you’ll have to find another hiking option. The superintendent for the Sierra District of the State Parks Department, Matt Green, says they’re closing it indefinitely, due to increasing stability concerns…

The two-mile trail, off Highway 49, is about six miles northwest of Nevada City. Green says it could take several months to as long as a year to make repairs…

The Rush Creek Ramp on Independence Trail West has been closed for about three years, with efforts to raise repair money, through grants and fundraisers, still ongoing.