Independence Trail Film Watch Party Nevada Theatre

The film we told you about earlier this year about how the Independence Trail was built is getting even greater exposure. Bear Yuba Land Trust is hosting a Watch Party Wednesday evening at the Nevada Theatre. And producer Jesse Locks says it coincides with its premiere, at that same time, on PBS…

Locks says viewership is also higher this time of year. She says the film, which lasts less than half an hour, tells the story of how naturalist John Olmstead inspired a community and turned an abandoned mining ditch into the beloved trail…

There are also interviews with other local residents who had major roles. During the Jones Fire, in August of 2020, the wooden flumes that formed the west side of the trail were burned to near complete destruction. Bear Yuba Land Trust then immediately began rebuilding efforts. They’ve been fundraising and submitting grants, while also working with California State Parks to get FEMA funding. But FEMA has not awarded any money for the project. The Watch Party starts at 7 Wednesday evening and is followed by a Q and A with the director, who is John’s youngest son, Alden.