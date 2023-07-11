Independence Trail Re-Build Resuming

Three years since it was destroyed by the Jones Fire, efforts to finally re-build the Independence Trail are moving forward again. The project has been stalled by a lack of funding. Bear Yuba Land Trust recently lost its appeal from FEMA, which had turned down its funding application. But BYLT Executive Director Erin Tarr says they’ve now been able to access a key easement…

And Tarr says that’s expected to be next week. And it includes the first and largest of seven flumes that were burned, that also includes the wheelchair ramp. Meanwhile, she says State Parks is confident about obtaining the rest of the money to allow the project to be completed…

A year ago, a smaller half-mile western portion of the trail owned by State Parks was re-opened. But it was hit by a slide from winter storms earlier this year. It allows access to the Yuba River. There’s no timeline yet on when the entire trail will be available for hikers again.