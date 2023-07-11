< Back to All News

Independence Trail Re-Build Resuming

Posted: Jul. 11, 2023 12:51 AM PDT

Three years since it was destroyed by the Jones Fire, efforts to finally re-build the Independence Trail are moving forward again. The project has been stalled by a lack of funding. Bear Yuba Land Trust recently lost its appeal from FEMA, which had turned down its funding application. But BYLT Executive Director Erin Tarr says they’ve now been able to access a key easement…

click to listen to Erin Tarr

And Tarr says that’s expected to be next week. And it includes the first and largest of seven flumes that were burned, that also includes the wheelchair ramp. Meanwhile, she says State Parks is confident about obtaining the rest of the money to allow the project to be completed…

click to listen to Erin Tarr

A year ago, a smaller half-mile western portion of the trail owned by State Parks was re-opened. But it was hit by a slide from winter storms earlier this year. It allows access to the Yuba River. There’s no timeline yet on when the entire trail will be available for hikers again.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha