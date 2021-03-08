Indoor High School Sports Also Resuming Here

With outdoor sports competition getting underway this week in the Nevada Joint Union High School District, now comes the announcement of a lawsuit settlement that clears the way for indoor sports to resume as well. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says that would include basketball, wrestling, and volleyball…

The lawsuit argued, in part, that it was unfair for the state to create guidelines that applied only to outdoor sports. Like outdoor sports, the go-ahead for indoor sports is for counties with case rates of no higher than 14. The case rate here has been 11. Meanwhile, McFadden says attendance limits include only four immediate family members per player…

McFadden says pre-purchased tickets will be required to attend a game, with estimated stadium capacity at 30 to 40-percent and likely greater restrictions for indoor sports. Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says indoor sports competition won’t likely begin before April.