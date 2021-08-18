< Back to All News

Indoor Mask Mandate Takes Effect Friday Here

Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 10:46 AM PDT

Nevada County has joined a number of cities and counties that have issued a mask mandate when indoors in public settings and businesses, regardless of vaccination status. It takes effect on Friday. The order also strongly recommends that everyone wear face coverings outdoors in crowded settings or events, such as concerts. It comes on the heels of soaring case rates, with the Delta variant now labeled “younger, sicker, and quicker”, in comparison with the original virus. Over 30-percent of the county’s population has had no COVID shot.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha