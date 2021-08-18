Indoor Mask Mandate Takes Effect Friday Here

Nevada County has joined a number of cities and counties that have issued a mask mandate when indoors in public settings and businesses, regardless of vaccination status. It takes effect on Friday. The order also strongly recommends that everyone wear face coverings outdoors in crowded settings or events, such as concerts. It comes on the heels of soaring case rates, with the Delta variant now labeled “younger, sicker, and quicker”, in comparison with the original virus. Over 30-percent of the county’s population has had no COVID shot.