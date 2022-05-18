< Back to All News

Infant Formula Shortage Guidance Offered

Posted: May. 18, 2022 12:42 PM PDT

The good news is that the infant formula shortage is not as severe in Nevada County as other areas, according to the local health department. But there are still concerns. The director of the local Women, Infants, and Children program, or WIC, Debbie Wilson, says they do get calls about the lack of certain formula brands that families are used to having…

Wilson says the most impacted families are those with infants in need of specialty, premature, and other therapeutic formulas. They’re encouraged to work with their health care providers and may also call WIC directly. Families are also asked to not make their own formulas or dilute them, in order to stretch them longer. Meanwhile, she says it’s hoped the shortages will go away completely by July…

The shortage has resulted from supply chain issues and a recall, due to bacterial contamination at the Abbot manufacturing plant in Michigan. Most stores also have quantity limits. Wilson says enrolling in WIC could also help, if you’re eligible. Or try to breastfeed if you can. You’re also urged to not throw away formula unless it’s part of the recall. Otherwise, you’re asked to donate it to the local food bank.

