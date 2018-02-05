Initial Funding Rejected For Centennial Dam

The California Water Commission confirms a recent report that it has not approved an initial funding request for the proposed Centennial Dam. That’s after a review of projects from 11 applicants who want to tap into the huge state water bond approved by voters as Proposition One. The Nevada Irrigation District requested 12-million dollars for Centennial Dam, But NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger says he doesn’t consider this a setback for a project that’s now currently estimated to cost 342-million dollars. And he says it’s just the first step in the process…

Scherzinger says applying for the money is more about showing that NID is fiscally responsible…

The Commission says projects eligible for funding are required to serve the Delta ecosystem or its tributaries. Scherzinger says NID considers the Bear River as a Delta tributary and that they’re still waiting for more information from the Department of Fish and Wildlife before submitting more documentation to the Commission about the environmental benefits. The project has been the subject of a steady stream of opponents at NID board meetings, who have been citing the lack of more specific financial and environmental information.