Injured Vets Golf Tourney at Lake Wildwood Today

Golfers at Lake Wildwood will not only be having some fun today, but they’ll also be helping those who helped our country. Today is the fifth annual Injured Veterans Golf Tournament, which has raised thousands of dollars since its inception. Mike Byrne is one of the organizers. He says all of the proceeds go to veterans in this area, including some money to the local group ‘Welcome Home Vets’…

Stuart Bisland founded an organization called ‘Patriots Honor’, which holds golf tournaments like this, and each one also recognizes and helps one specific veteran. He says this year’s ‘Star Recipient’ is Army Sergeant Kyle Sayre, who was injured by an Improvised Explosive Device, or I-E-D, while in an armored vehicle…

Sayre will be at the tournament, and people will get to meet him. The event also includes lunch, a dinner banquet and awards presentation, and an auction.

