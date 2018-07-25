< Back to All News

Injured Vets Golf Tourney at Lake Wildwood Today

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

Golfers at Lake Wildwood will not only be having some fun today, but they’ll also be helping those who helped our country. Today is the fifth annual Injured Veterans Golf Tournament, which has raised thousands of dollars since its inception. Mike Byrne is one of the organizers. He says all of the proceeds go to veterans in this area, including some money to the local group ‘Welcome Home Vets’…

Listen to Mike Byrne

Stuart Bisland founded an organization called ‘Patriots Honor’, which holds golf tournaments like this, and each one also recognizes and helps one specific veteran. He says this year’s ‘Star Recipient’ is Army Sergeant Kyle Sayre, who was injured by an Improvised Explosive Device, or I-E-D, while in an armored vehicle…

Listen to Stuart Bisland

Sayre will be at the tournament, and people will get to meet him. The event also includes lunch, a dinner banquet and awards presentation, and an auction.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha