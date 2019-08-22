Insurance Commissioner Hosts Town Hall Tonight

A crowded house is expected this evening at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley for a town hall meeting on fire insurance. State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will be in town, and taking questions from the public and addressing concerns about people either getting their policies canceled due to high fire danger, or not being able to get coverage at all. Nevada County Supervisors Dan Miller and Ed Scofield will also be part of the forum. Miller says things are getting so bad that even if you have the proper defensible space around your home, you could still get dropped by your insurance company…

Listen to Dan Miller 1

All questions need to be submitted in writing before the meeting begins. Miller says this meeting is Lara’s idea, and he is not the one responsible for the policy cancellations…

Listen to Dan Miller 2

The meeting starts at 6pm, again at the Foothills Event Center on Idaho Maryland Road. The Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Rood Center will be open to overflow attendees. The meeting will also be televised on Cable Channel 18, and streamed live on Nevada County’s Facebook Page, and the Office of Emergency Services Facebook Page.

–gf