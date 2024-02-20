Insurance Commissioner Trying to Help with Fire Insurance

The State of California Insurance Commissioner is trying to help residents in high wildfire danger areas keep their insurance and hopefully be able to acquire more affordable insurance down the road. For thousands of residents, including many in Nevada County, the cost of wildfire insurance has skyrocketed over recent years, and in many cases, people have been dropped by their existing insurance company. On a recent KNCO Insight hosted by Jim Mathais of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, Deputy Insurance Commissioner for Northern California Michael Soller explains the challenge.

He says as a result more and more homeowners have had to transition to the FAIR plan, which is not supposed to be the only option available.

Soller says the commission is attempting to address the antiquated legislation in order to provide relief to consumers.

During the show Mathais and Soller reviewed some of a list of 10 actions a homeowner can take to help reduce their homeowner’s insurance as well as improve fire safety around their properties.

For homeowners that implement all 10 strategies the savings can be as great as 25% off of a FAIR plan policy.

The Deputy Commissioner says the state is working on additional changes that wll help all policy owners, not just FAIR plan participants.

—-

10 Tips to Reduce FAIR Plan Fire Policies provided by California Insurance Commision

Class-A fire rated roof – Most roofs qualify including asphalt shingles, concrete, brick, or masonry tiles, and metal shingles or sheets. Wood shake shingles are not Class A fire-resistant rated. The Office of the State Fire Marshal maintains a list of tested and approved materials.

5-foot ember resistant zone, including fencing – Removing greenery and replacing wood chips with stone or decomposed granite 5 feet around your home prevents fire from getting a foot in the door. Replacing wood fencing connecting to your home with metal is critical because it can act like a candle wick leading fire straight to your home.

Ember- and fire-resistant vents – Installing 1/16 to 1/8 inch noncombustible, corrosion-resistant metal mesh screens over exterior vents can keep wind-blown embers out of your house.

Non-combustible 6 inches at the bottom of exterior walls – Having a minimum of 6 vertical inches measured from the ground up and from any attached horizontal surface like a deck can stop embers from accumulating and igniting your walls. Noncombustible materials include brick, stone, fiber-cement siding or concrete.

Enclosed eaves – Installing soffits under your eaves can prevent heat and embers from getting trapped and igniting. When enclosing eaves, non-combustible or ignition resistant materials are recommended.

Upgraded windows – Multi-paned windows are more resistant to breaking during a wildfire, which helps keep flames from entering. Multi-paned glass or added shutters all qualify.

Cleared vegetation, weeds and debris from under decks – Noncombustible materials like concrete, gravel, or bare soil are permitted.

Removal of combustible sheds and other outbuildings to at least a distance of 30 feet – These include sheds, gazebos, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), open covered structures with a solid roof, dog houses and playhouses.

Defensible space compliance – following state and local laws requiring defensible space including trimming trees and removal of brush and debris from yard. See CAL FIRE’s defensible space page and your local city or county for details.

Being safer together – Safer from Wildfires recognizes two community-wide programs, Firewise USA and Fire Risk Reduction Communities as small as 8 dwelling units or as big as 2,500 can create an action plan and start being safer together. Firewise USA is a nationally recognized program with proven results, sponsored by the National Fire Prevention Association.