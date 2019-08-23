< Back to All News

Insurance Commissioner Visits Nevada County

Posted: Aug. 22, 2019 9:16 PM PDT

A Strike Team from the California Department of Insurance was in Grass Valley to address concerns about the increasing number of property owners that are losing their homeowners insurance or premiums are skyrocketing. The town hall format was spearheaded by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. He tells KNCO his department is trying to find solutions.

Many county residents are upset because they have taken steps to harden their homes and clear defensible space, but are still being dropped.
Lara told the packed house that he is seeking legislation to force insurance companies to cover property owners who are taking fire safe precautions.

People in attendance were civil but frustrated with how insurance companies have been handling property owners.

But some attendees that are losing their coverage had hope after listenting to Commissioner Lara.

The Department of Insurance is staffing an 800 number to specifically address residents that are losing their insuarance due to fire concerns.

