Insurance Commissioner Visits Nevada County

A Strike Team from the California Department of Insurance was in Grass Valley to address concerns about the increasing number of property owners that are losing their homeowners insurance or premiums are skyrocketing. The town hall format was spearheaded by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. He tells KNCO his department is trying to find solutions.

Listen to Ricardo Lara

Many county residents are upset because they have taken steps to harden their homes and clear defensible space, but are still being dropped.

Lara told the packed house that he is seeking legislation to force insurance companies to cover property owners who are taking fire safe precautions.

Listen to Ricardo Lara

People in attendance were civil but frustrated with how insurance companies have been handling property owners.

Listen to Property Owner

But some attendees that are losing their coverage had hope after listenting to Commissioner Lara.

Listen to Property Owners

The Department of Insurance is staffing an 800 number to specifically address residents that are losing their insuarance due to fire concerns.