< Back to All News

Insurance Companies Already Paying Out

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 7:27 AM PST

A bit of good news to share as victims of the Camp Fire struggle with how to move forward. Victims are already beginning to see money from insurance claims. Local Insurance Broker, Alan Gerbaud, says companies are being proactive in establishing claims for clients.

Listen to Alan Gerbaud

He says Four claims were filed immediately. Because of fast action, Gerbaud says clients began receiving funds last week.*

Listen to Alan Gerbaud

The fourth claim is expected to move forward this week. Gerbaud sasy all insurance companies have “boots on the ground” in Butte County helping to assist victims get the recovery process started. Gerbaud says his office staff is walking a little lighter knowing they are able to help in such a disaster.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha