Insurance Companies Already Paying Out

A bit of good news to share as victims of the Camp Fire struggle with how to move forward. Victims are already beginning to see money from insurance claims. Local Insurance Broker, Alan Gerbaud, says companies are being proactive in establishing claims for clients.

Listen to Alan Gerbaud

He says Four claims were filed immediately. Because of fast action, Gerbaud says clients began receiving funds last week.*

Listen to Alan Gerbaud

The fourth claim is expected to move forward this week. Gerbaud sasy all insurance companies have “boots on the ground” in Butte County helping to assist victims get the recovery process started. Gerbaud says his office staff is walking a little lighter knowing they are able to help in such a disaster.