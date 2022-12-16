Interest Growing In Free Sierra College Transit Service

If you’re tired of the stress of driving to Sierra College, or just wanting to look for ways to save money on your commute, free transit services have been available for students since the start of the semester. That includes Nevada County Connects. Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says interest has been growing…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Van Valkenburgh also points out that students can take the bus anywhere, not just to the campus. He says it’s also been a boost to the North San Juan Ridge route…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Van Valkenburgh says there have been 595 Sierra College student trips taken from late August through November. That compares with 630 total trips over the previous two years, when fares were charged. Meanwhile, with the holiday season break getting underway, he says Nevada County Connects is once again offering free service for all residents for the rest of December, starting on Saturday.