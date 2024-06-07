< Back to All News

Interest In Electric Vehicles Dropping

Posted: Jun. 7, 2024 12:59 AM PDT

Interest in electric vehicles continues to be low on power. A Triple-A survey shows that just 18-percent nationwide would “likely” or “very likely” buy a new or used one. Spokesman John Treanor says that’s down from 23-percent just a year ago. And it was even higher a few years ago, when record gas prices were commonly hitting six dollars a gallon…

But Treanor says the higher purchase price was the largest single reason for respondents preferring gas-powered vehicles, at 60-percent. 57-percent also expressed concerns over battery costs for repair or replacement. Meanwhile, interest in hybrid vehicles is higher, at 31-percent…

Triple-A’s director of automotive research notes that deciding to make the leap to full electric may feel overwhelming and a hybrid option may be the way to bridge this gap. But he predicts there’ll be a mix of EV’s, hybrids, and internal combustion vehicles in dealerships and on the roads for many decades ahead.

