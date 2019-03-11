Interfaith Aids Food Insecure College Students

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘struggling college student’, but some students even struggle to eat while going to school. Interfaith Food Ministry has a program to help take care of that…

Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith says the Nevada County campus has opened a food closet, but also does referrals to I-F-M, to make students part of their food distributions, if necessary. LaFarriere says this program is a relatively new one…

Overall, Interfaith distributed over a hundred-thousand bags of groceries to needy families in Nevada County last year, and estimate about 12-thousand people in the county are food insecure.

