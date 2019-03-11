< Back to All News

Interfaith Aids Food Insecure College Students

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘struggling college student’, but some students even struggle to eat while going to school. Interfaith Food Ministry has a program to help take care of that…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 1

Kate LaFarriere with Interfaith says the Nevada County campus has opened a food closet, but also does referrals to I-F-M, to make students part of their food distributions, if necessary. LaFarriere says this program is a relatively new one…

Listen to Kate LaFarriere 2

Overall, Interfaith distributed over a hundred-thousand bags of groceries to needy families in Nevada County last year, and estimate about 12-thousand people in the county are food insecure.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha